Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VO stock opened at $265.11 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $270.79. The company has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

