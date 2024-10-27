Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,257 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $36,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,570.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 903,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,947,000 after buying an additional 897,954 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,689,000. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,416,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,266,000 after purchasing an additional 169,810 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,192,000 after purchasing an additional 155,095 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 730,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,909,000 after purchasing an additional 79,936 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VOE opened at $166.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $170.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

