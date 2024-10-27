Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) is Essex Financial Services Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $31,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of VOOG stock opened at $351.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $340.33 and its 200 day moving average is $326.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $236.38 and a 12 month high of $354.80.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
