Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Sold by Anson Capital Inc.

Anson Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Anson Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 40.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 142,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,375,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Finally, Sunpointe LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VIOO stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.85. 50,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,616. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.20 and a 200 day moving average of $102.09. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

