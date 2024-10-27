Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VRT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Vertiv from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

Vertiv Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE VRT opened at $112.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 87.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $116.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.23.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

