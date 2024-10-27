VF (NYSE:VFC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VF (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of VF from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of VF from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on VF from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on VF from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.24.

NYSE:VFC opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54. VF has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. VF had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that VF will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. VF’s payout ratio is -11.92%.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,972.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in VF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in VF by 6,981.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in VF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of VF by 527.6% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

