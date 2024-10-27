Virtuals Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $41.12 Million (VIRTUAL)

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 27th. Virtuals Protocol has a market capitalization of $463.85 million and approximately $41.12 million worth of Virtuals Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Virtuals Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Virtuals Protocol has traded 241.7% higher against the US dollar.

Virtuals Protocol Token Profile

Virtuals Protocol’s genesis date was December 23rd, 2023. Virtuals Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Virtuals Protocol’s official Twitter account is @virtuals_io. Virtuals Protocol’s official website is www.virtuals.io.

Buying and Selling Virtuals Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Virtuals Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Virtuals Protocol is 0.45003552 USD and is up 10.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $63,282,812.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.virtuals.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtuals Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtuals Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Virtuals Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

