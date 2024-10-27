Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Tops $2.38 on Major Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $66.98 million and $2.97 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $2.38 or 0.00003553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,968,667.91674031 in circulation.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

