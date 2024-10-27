Wanchain Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $33.16 million and approximately $633,450.87 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00038161 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011586 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,319,274 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

