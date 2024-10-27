Waste Connections, Inc. presented a promising outlook for the fourth quarter of 2024 during its recent earnings conference call on October 24, 2024. The company provided estimated figures highlighting its anticipated performance for the upcoming quarter.

The waste management firm projected a revenue of approximately $2.24 billion for the fourth quarter. Net income attributable to Waste Connections is expected to be around $268.5 million. Moreover, the adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be approximately $740 million, representing 33.0% of revenue.

In detailing the estimated Adjusted EBITDA, the company outlined various components such as income tax provision, interest expenses, depreciation and depletion, amortization, and closure and post-closure accretion. Waste Connections clarified that these estimates are based on the assumption of no significant alterations in economic trends. They also do not account for any additional impacts from potential acquisitions or transaction-related expenses during the period.

The company emphasized that Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial metric, is widely recognized and utilized by investors as a performance and valuation measure in the solid waste industry. The management at Waste Connections considers Adjusted EBITDA as a principal measure for evaluating and monitoring the ongoing financial performance of its operations.

It is crucial to note that the information presented in this report is not considered “filed” for purposes of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Furthermore, Waste Connections issued a disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements, highlighting that actual results may vary due to various risk factors detailed in the Company’s regulatory filings.

Waste Connections reiterated that forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and the company does not undertake any obligation to update these statements unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further insights and details on Waste Connections’ financial performance and outlook, investors are encouraged to refer to the official filings and disclosures provided by the company.

This news update is based on the official Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 24, 2024, by Waste Connections, Inc.

