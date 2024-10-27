Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 29.7% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $206.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.56. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.90 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on WM shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.89.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

