Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.46 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 26.45 ($0.34). Watkin Jones shares last traded at GBX 26.70 ($0.35), with a volume of 2,189,805 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35. The firm has a market cap of £68.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.50 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 28.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 41.29.

In related news, insider Alan Giddins acquired 157,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £50,240 ($65,229.81). Company insiders own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.

