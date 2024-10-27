WAX (WAXP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.36 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 27th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $114.16 million and $5.36 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0321 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,272,975,206 coins and its circulating supply is 3,556,188,445 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,272,577,135.4981794 with 3,556,023,194.509266 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03119409 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $5,720,178.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

