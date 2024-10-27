Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,696 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $42,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGGR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 141,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 46,510 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $35.45 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

