Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $62,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 544.8% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ADI. Barclays increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total transaction of $6,867,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,106,760.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total transaction of $6,867,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,106,760.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,640,975.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,495 shares of company stock worth $20,794,658. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $230.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $244.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.