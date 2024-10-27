Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $65.37 Million Position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,552,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471,091 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.15% of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF worth $65,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:WINN opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.70 million, a P/E ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $26.45.

About Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

