Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,386 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $43,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $164.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.89. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $174.83. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

