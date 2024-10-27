Wells Fargo & Company Increases General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target to $322.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $317.00 to $322.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.88.

Shares of GD stock opened at $302.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.71. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $236.58 and a 1 year high of $313.11. The company has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.31%.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

