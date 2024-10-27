Wells Fargo & Company Trims Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Target Price to $9.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.91.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EDIT

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $11.69.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 62.61% and a negative net margin of 288.59%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 82.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Editas Medicine by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,459,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,486,000 after buying an additional 223,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 174,993 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $786,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth approximately $988,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.