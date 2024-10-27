West Bancorporation Inc. Buys Shares of 2,246 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,991,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,893,000 after buying an additional 4,107,746 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,245,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,088,000 after acquiring an additional 189,956 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,025,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 979,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,377.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.42. 2,035,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GEHC. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEHC

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.