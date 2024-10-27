West Bancorporation Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

West Bancorporation Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,024. The company has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $242.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

