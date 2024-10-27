West Bancorporation Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

West Bancorporation Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,024. The company has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $242.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.27.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.