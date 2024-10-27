West Bancorporation Inc. Takes $598,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FIDELIS iM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3,792.5% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 2,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $495.32. 38,762,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,829,707. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $480.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.85.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.