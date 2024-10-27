WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.510-3.610 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.0 million-$640.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $674.5 million. WEX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.210-15.310 EPS.
NYSE WEX opened at $178.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55. WEX has a 12-month low of $161.95 and a 12-month high of $244.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.28.
WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $673.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.44 million. WEX had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 31.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEX will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $289,402.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,623.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $204,166.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,524.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,564 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $289,402.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,623.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,905 shares of company stock worth $895,107 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.
