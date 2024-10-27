Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at Bank of America

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from $101.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

WHR stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $84.18 and a 52 week high of $125.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,858,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,513,000 after acquiring an additional 84,574 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,402,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,381,000 after purchasing an additional 269,976 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 46.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,304,000 after purchasing an additional 312,729 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 84.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 532,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,418,000 after buying an additional 243,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Whirlpool by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,248,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

