Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Short Interest Update

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the September 30th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Up 1.9 %

WLFC traded up $3.37 on Friday, hitting $184.91. The company had a trading volume of 30,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,830. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.43. Willis Lease Finance has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $214.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $151.12 million during the quarter.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert J. Keady sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $59,722.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,340.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Willis Lease Finance news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,314 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $139,073.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 99,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,540,288.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Keady sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $59,722.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,340.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,692 in the last ninety days. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLFC. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

