Wirtual Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.06 (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Wirtual token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wirtual has traded 36.6% higher against the dollar. Wirtual has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and approximately $0.06 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual launched on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wirtual%5Fcommunity)[Discord](https://discord.gg/ubxHPr65Jm)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/wirtualapp/)

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)”

Wirtual Token Trading

