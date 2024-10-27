WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN) Declares Dividend of $0.16

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th.

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $18.64. 1,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71.

About WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund

The WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Gapstow Liquid Alternative Credit index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 35 publicly traded alternative credit vehicles (PACs). The selection of PACs is based on related exposure to alternative credit and trading requirements.

