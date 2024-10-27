WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN) Declares Dividend of $0.16

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th.
WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $18.64. 1,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71.
About WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.