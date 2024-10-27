WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund Announces Dividend of $2.53 (BATS:GDE)

WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund (BATS:GDE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 2.53 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th.
WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
GDE opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24.
About WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.