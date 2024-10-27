WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:QSIG) Announces Dividend of $0.18

WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:QSIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th.

WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QSIG traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $48.53. The stock had a trading volume of 910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707. WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $46.35 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.74.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.