WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:QSIG) Announces Dividend of $0.18

WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:QSIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th.
WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:QSIG traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $48.53. The stock had a trading volume of 910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707. WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $46.35 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.74.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.