Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Short Interest Update

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the September 30th total of 257,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Xiao-I

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xiao-I stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 0.05% of Xiao-I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xiao-I alerts:

Xiao-I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIXI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.02. 84,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,733. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.92. Xiao-I has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $24.66.

Xiao-I Company Profile

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides software services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation.

Featured Stories

