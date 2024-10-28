10,273 Shares in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Bought by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTST. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 235.2% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,967,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187,438 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,593,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,277,000 after buying an additional 627,514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,352,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,062,000 after buying an additional 566,513 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 42.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,009,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after buying an additional 300,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in NETSTREIT by 22.2% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,007,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 183,058 shares in the last quarter.

NTST stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.67 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68.

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.33). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

