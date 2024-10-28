1,606 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Acquired by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 295.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 23,659 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 652.4% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 25,399 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,465,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,886,000 after acquiring an additional 147,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.21.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 9.6 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $181.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.73 and a twelve month high of $193.88.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

