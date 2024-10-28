1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BCOW remained flat at $10.12 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $10.45.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; mortgages; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and recreational vehicle loans.
