1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCOW remained flat at $10.12 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 86,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 31,739 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; mortgages; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and recreational vehicle loans.

Featured Articles

