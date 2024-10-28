2,888 Shares in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Purchased by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,235 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $549,957.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,095.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $109,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,563.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $549,957.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,095.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,635 shares of company stock worth $3,100,340 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BFAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $129.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.65 and a 52-week high of $141.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 91.39 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.10.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $670.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

