3,642 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Acquired by Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Applied Capital LLC FL raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.1% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Melius upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM traded up $5.71 on Monday, hitting $130.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,933,760. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $73.15 and a fifty-two week high of $141.34. The company has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.