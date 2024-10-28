627 Shares in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 11,535.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 22,840 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 6.4% during the third quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 10,217.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 160,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,224,000 after buying an additional 158,987 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FOUR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 0.2 %

FOUR stock opened at $93.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.27. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.10 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,827,693.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,566.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

