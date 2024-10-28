8,088 Shares in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Bought by Lunt Capital Management Inc.

Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $25.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average of $25.04. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $27.23.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

