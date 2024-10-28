9,160 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Purchased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at $26,115,436.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at $26,115,436.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of CMG stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.10. 3,338,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,841,781. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.49. The stock has a market cap of $83.91 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.