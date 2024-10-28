ABCMETA (META) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $24,352.70 and $64.63 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000024 USD and is down -18.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $64.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

