ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,800 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the September 30th total of 2,184,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,035.8 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ABMRF opened at $17.01 on Monday. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
