ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,800 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the September 30th total of 2,184,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,035.8 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABMRF opened at $17.01 on Monday. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

