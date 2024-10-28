Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Director Sells $105,842.70 in Stock

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 4,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $105,842.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,035.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ADX stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $21.94. 112,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,266. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 407,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,955,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 42.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,833 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,707 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 71.8% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

