Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Increased by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,982 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.5% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Adobe by 226.7% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $484.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $214.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $530.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.96.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,030 shares of company stock valued at $17,176,005. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

