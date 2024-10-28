aelf (ELF) Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. aelf has a market capitalization of $259.14 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000492 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000321 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,836,787 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.