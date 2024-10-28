Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 212761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The stock has a market cap of C$35.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 28.20 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06.
Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It also holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp.
