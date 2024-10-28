Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, a growth of 119.1% from the September 30th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Airbus Price Performance

Shares of EADSY stock opened at $37.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.60. Airbus has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $120.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $17.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.46 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 4.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.