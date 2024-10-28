Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Short Interest Down 17.2% in October

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Akbank T.A.S. Stock Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS AKBTY traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,827. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.71. Akbank T.A.S. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65.

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company’s consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

