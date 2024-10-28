Algoma Central (ALC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2024

Algoma Central (TSE:ALCGet Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Algoma Central to post earnings of C$0.95 per share for the quarter.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.37). Algoma Central had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of C$180.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$215.80 million.

Algoma Central Trading Down 1.5 %

ALC stock opened at C$14.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.51. Algoma Central has a fifty-two week low of C$14.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$606.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Algoma Central Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Algoma Central’s payout ratio is currently 45.78%.

Algoma Central Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Algoma Central (TSE:ALC)

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.