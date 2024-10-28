Algoma Central (ALC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Algoma Central to post earnings of C$0.95 per share for the quarter.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.37). Algoma Central had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of C$180.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$215.80 million.

ALC stock opened at C$14.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.51. Algoma Central has a fifty-two week low of C$14.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$606.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Algoma Central’s payout ratio is currently 45.78%.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

