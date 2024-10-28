Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Short Interest Update

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 1.2 %
ASTLW stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,657. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $1.97.
Algoma Steel Group Company Profile
