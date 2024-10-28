Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Short Interest Update

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 1.2 %

ASTLW stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,657. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $1.97.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.