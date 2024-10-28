Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Trading Down 3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) were down 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.48 and last traded at $24.86. Approximately 156,494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 379,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARLP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark boosted their target price on Alliance Resource Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $593.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 34,106 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 14,255 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,807,401 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,669,000 after buying an additional 75,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

