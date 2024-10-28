Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the September 30th total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 656,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 24.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Alto Neuroscience Stock Up 5.8 %

ANRO opened at $4.37 on Monday. Alto Neuroscience has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Alto Neuroscience alerts:

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANRO. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Rodman & Renshaw cut shares of Alto Neuroscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. RODMAN&RENSHAW cut shares of Alto Neuroscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $32.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Alto Neuroscience from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alto Neuroscience presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alto Neuroscience

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alto Neuroscience

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANRO. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at $8,233,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at $9,788,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at $7,039,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $928,000.

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.